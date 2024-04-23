Stylianidis stresses Greece’s unwavering commitment to the protection of human life at sea

“Greece’s commitment to the faithful implementation of the EU acquis and international law in terms of the management of migration flows and the protection of European borders, as well as in the protection of human life at sea is non-negotiable,” Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianidis, said in a meeting with the executive director of Frontex, Hans Leijtens.

Productive cooperation between Greece and Frontex

The meeting, which took place in a very positive atmosphere, focused on the productive cooperation between Greece and Frontex, in the context of the agency’s activities in our country.

In particular, the prospect of strengthening the ongoing operations and improving the European Union’s response to the major challenges that have arisen due to geopolitical developments was discussed.

Stylianidis also underlined the strategic and mutually beneficial relationship of the Hellenic Coast Guard with Frontex for the protection of the maritime borders, which are also the borders of Europe, stressing at the same time the need to recognize the continuous effort made every day by the officers of the Coast Guard in very difficult conditions, for the protection of human life at sea and the internal security of the EU.