Intrakat: New photovoltaic park at the Lignite Center of Western Macedonia

Intrakat group, on behalf of the PPC Group, is proceeding with the construction of a new 171MW photovoltaic park at the Lignite Center of Western Macedonia in Kozani.

The group is dynamically moving towards the organic growth of the RES portfolio.

More specifically, the consortium of companies “Intrakat – Ameresco – RES INVEST PV 171MW”, in which the Intrakat group is the leader and participates with a percentage of 45%, signed with the company Spartakos Energy (100% subsidiary of PPC Renewables) a contract for the construction of a 171 MW photovoltaic project in the Lignite Center of Western Macedonia.

The project consists of three photovoltaic plants, with bifacial frames and a fixed support system, in the locations “Exohi 7” (80 MW), “Exohi 8” (75 MW) and “Kardia 1” (16 MW) of the Municipalities of Eordaia and Kozani. The photovoltaic stations will interconnect the existing High Voltage Substations of the area.

As part of the project, the consortium will undertake the study, licensing, construction, supply, installation and commissioning of the 3 photovoltaic plants, thus utilizing the wide expertise of its partners in respective projects. The construction of the project will take 14 months.

The price of the project amounts to 43 million euros. The project is estimated to provide electricity to almost 70,000 households, while preventing the emission of approximately 68,000 tons of CO2 per year.

PPC Renewables, a 100% subsidiary company of the PPC Group, is carrying out a dynamic program of organic growth of its portfolio with an emphasis on photovoltaic and wind projects. Photovoltaic projects are basically limited to the areas of Ptolemaida, Megalopolis and Amyntaio, utilizing areas of PPC lignite mines deposits. The specific project is part of a wider group of projects with a total capacity of 1200 MWp, which have been concluded or are underway in the Ptolemaida Region.