Titan: US grant for low carbon cement

A grant of up to 61.7 million dollars will be awarded to Titan’s Roanoke cement plant in Virginia, USA, as it has been selected by the US Department of Energy to develop an innovative technology that will produce thermally activated clay.

According to the announcement, the implementation of this innovative cement technology will significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions and will be a model for the development of more sustainable infrastructure both in the US and in the other regions where the Group operates.

After the completion of negotiations between the two parties, Titan will support the project with additional investments.

The selection of Titan’s project highlights the Group’s commitment to reducing carbon dioxide emissions as part of its ambitious goal of producing concrete with a carbon neutral footprint by 2050. The development of this technology aligns with Titan’s 2026 strategy for green development, aiming to expand the range of low-carbon cementitious products it offers to its customers, setting a new standard for the construction of bridges, hospitals, schools and other critical infrastructure projects.

6.3-billion-dollar program for industrial decarbonization

Bill Zarkalis, president and CEO of Titan America, stated: “We are extremely honored to be selected to be part of this initiative, the first in the US, to produce cement with a reduced carbon footprint. Through advanced technologies to reduce our carbon footprint, we will make a decisive contribution to a carbon-neutral industry.”

The project is part of the 6.3-billion-dollar US industrial decarbonization program, which is managed by the US Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) and is focused on reducing the carbon footprint.