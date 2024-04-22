Olive oil: New significant increases on olive oil prices

The difference – rise in price, according to a survey conducted by “Naftemporiki”, in supermarket chains reaches even 3.41 euros per liter and the final price now stands at 18 euros in some of them.

A typical example is Kalamata’s extra virgin olive oil which is now sold more expensively in at least two large chains. In particular, it is now sold on the shelves of a large northern Greek chain supermarket with a price of 17.96 euros compared to 14.55 euros until now. At the same time, the extra virgin Sitia olive oil of the same company rose to 17.67 euros.

Discounts

In the last few days, however, there are also some offers in extra virgin olive oils which do not allow consumers yet to feel the burden.

Both in Greece and in the olive-producing European South, the year 2023-2024 is considered the worst in terms of olive oil production, due to the effects of climate change – drought, resulting in a sharp rise in prices.

Environmental changes and measures to deal with the effects of climate change on olive cultivation dominated the proceedings of the 10th Olive Oil and Table Olive Festival held over the weekend in Kalamata.