Nova’s sale seen in the summer

The sale of Nova is at an early stage. Meanwhile, the company is continuing its investment program.

According to sources, the head of BC Partners, Nikos Stathopoulos, informed the executives of Nova that the procedures for the sale of the telecommunications company (control of data – due diligence, etc.) will likely begin in the summer.

Stathopoulos was indirectly responding to reports that the US investment fund CVC was in talks with BC Partners and was ready to start looking at Nova assets.

This scenario points to PPC, which owns CVC, builds a fiber optic network to homes and businesses that will offer to other providers and therefore, as estimated in the telecommunications market, will probably be interested in Nova.

Stathopoulos pointed out that BC Partners has completed 5 years in United Group (UG) having 55% of its share capital (the remaining percentage belongs to the Serbian businessman, Dragan Solak) but the same does not apply to Nova.

Nova and Wind are among the latest acquisitions of UG, while today as a single company it is the largest of the United Group with an annual EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation) of 270 million euros.