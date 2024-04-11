1 in 5 new ships use alternative fuels

The shipbuilding program of Greek shipowners is constantly growing.

According to data from the shipping brokerage company Xclusiv Shipbrokers, one in five ships under construction by Greek shipowners is powered by alternative fuels.

In a total of 496 ships that are under construction, the large category of ships concerns the eco, which can achieve a reduction in fuel consumption of up to 30% compared to ships built in 2018.

Xclusiv Shipbrokers figures indicate that there are currently a total of 176 ships using or capable of using alternative fuel.

Specifically, with alternative fuel in use, 4 bulk carriers, 23 tankers, two containerships and 47 with liquefied gas are on order. Also, 22 container ships and 34 with liquefied gas have the possibility to use alternative fuel (ready).

At an international level, orders for newly built ships with alternative fuels show an increase in the first three months of 2024, as most shipping companies are already working to achieve the goal of the international maritime organization IMO, which in the first phase is to reduce the gas emissions of ships by 20% by 2030, with the ultimate goal of reaching zero carbon in 2050.

The fuel that shipowners prefer is LNG, followed by methanol and ammonia.