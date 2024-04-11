LOT Polish Airlines resumes Athens-Warsaw direct flights

LOT Polish Airlines announced that it would reinstate direct flights from Athens to Warsaw as of Thursday, April 11.

Flights will depart from Warsaw daily at 14:10. During the summer period, two more flights will be added on Mondays and Saturdays.

The flights between Warsaw Chopin Airport and Athens International Airport will be carried out on Embraer 195, Boeing 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Connections will be available from Warsaw to Copenhagen, Vilnius, Prague, Hamburg, Krakow, Wrocław, Gdansk, Toronto and New York.

LOT also flies to Preveza (Aktio) with Warsaw-Radom Airport, as of last year. Flights between the two cities are weekly. Besides Warsaw, the Radom airport is near the major cities of Lodz and Lublin.

Tickets for flights from Athens to Warsaw are available through lot.com, LOT Contact Center and LOT Travel offices.

LOT Polish Airlines is a modern air carrier that connects Central and Eastern Europe with the rest of the world. LOT’s offer includes direct long-haul flights to airports in the United States, Canada, China, Japan and South Korea. The Polish carrier is constantly increasing the number of flights to these destinations, thereby strengthening its position in Central and Eastern Europe. It operates long-haul flights with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, one of the most advanced aircraft in the world. With a presence since 1929, the Polish carrier is the 12th oldest airline in the world, as it is one of the most internationally recognizable Polish brands.