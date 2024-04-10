Two Thenamaris tankers at Skaramangas shipyards

The Skaramanga shipyards are in full operation. During the first month of operation of the unit, a total of 10 commercial ships have ‘entered’ the shipyards. In fact, in the last few days, two Thenamaris tankers, owned by Nikolas Martinos, have arrived at the country’s largest shipyards. A suezmax and an aframax.

It should be noted that the first ship that “entered” the Skaramangas shipyards was a Greek-owned chemical tanker, the Alfa Sea of ENEA Management. ENEA’s Alfa Sea implemented works at the shipyards as part of the ship’s special survey.

According to “Naftemporiki” sources, the previous ship that had come in for repairs was the tanker “Argironissos” of Eletson in April 2010.

Repairs were made to the facilities which had been abandoned for many years, including repairs to the pumps in the substations and others.

Alfa Sea, the same sources added, will be followed by other ships for repairs, both foreign and Greek owned.

It should be noted that there is also a ship owned by Prokopiou, who has an active fleet of more than 130 ships of all types, in Skaramangas for works