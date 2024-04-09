Golden Cargo: 35 years in the maritime supply chain

Golden Cargo celebrates 35 years of dynamic presence in the maritime supply chain.

As the managing director of Golden Cargo Kostis Achladitis pointed out: “It is the most specialized ship spare parts and supplies management company in the maritime supply chain with a presence in the most important shipping centers starting from Greece, Cyprus, Singapore and Panama with a wide range of services beyond trans-transportation and with activity in other sectors such as ship agency (protection agency).”

“With the eyes on the future, we face new challenges regarding the development and implementation of new solutions that enhance sustainability and protection of the natural environment, the frequent geopolitical upheavals that directly or indirectly affect the transport industry and the integration of new technologies with a direct impact on the transition from a human-centric environment to a technical transport management ecosystem.”

In 2000, it decided to develop in Piraeus in terms of the distribution of spare parts, transferring an important part of the activity from the Hubs of Europe.

“A difficult goal was met. Today, after 24 years, the dream for Piraeus to establish itself as a transit hub has come true,” Achladitis noted.

Air transport

He also made special reference to the creation of a specialized air transport product (Marine Concept) related to shipping with Europe’s leading airline and one of the leaders in the field, Lufthansa Cargo “which came not only as the culmination of a multi-year collaboration but also as a result of being the first and only Greek company, to date, to have the title of Lufthansa Cargo Business Partner.”