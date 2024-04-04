EcoLog steps up its actions for green CO2

EcoLog, owned by Peter Livanos, made another step forward as part of its strategy to develop a value chain for the exploitation of liquefied “green” CO2.

The company, which is designing a network of ships and infrastructure around the world to use CO2 in the green transition chain, has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korea’s Jeollanamdo province.

Based on this agreement, EcoLog is part of a consortium of five companies to create a clean hydrogen complex.

Linde together with Hanyang Corporation will develop the hydrogen production facility using liquefied natural gas from the adjacent liquefied natural gas terminal. Hanyang Corporation and EcoLog’s CO2 liquefaction terminal will facilitate the transportation of CO2 by liquid CO2 vessels at competitive prices to secure sites in the Asia-Pacific region.

CO2 ships

It should be noted that EcoLog has taken the first step in the construction of liquefied CO2 transport ships.

To achieve this goal, American Shipbuilding Corporation (ABS), Hanwha Ocean and Babcock International Liquid Gas Equipment (LGE) have agreed to work together to develop a pioneering 40,000 cmb vessel that will carry liquefied CO2.

According to ABS, the final design will maximize energy integration and minimize greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, while allowing for offshore offloading of liquefied CO2.

Panos Deligiannis, head of EcoLog’s shipping sector, stated that “this agreement of Hanwha, ABS, Babcock and EcoLog brings together the expertise of those involved in their fields of activity to support the CCUS market with design and operation standards.

This is a first-of-its-kind scientific paper focusing on the transport of CO2 by large-scale ships, which is much needed to realize the goals of the Paris Agreement.”