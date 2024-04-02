Titan Group: Investment of 26 million euros in the factory in Kamari, Boeotia

Titan Group held on Tuesday the inauguration of the 26-million-euro investment in the cement factory in Kamari, Boeotia, in the presence of members of the government.

The investment concerned the upgrading of the cement production line, through the use of new state-of-the-art technology, and the successful start-up of a pre-calciner.

The incorporation of the new prelimer technology enables the Group to further expand its already existing range of low carbon footprint cement products to meet the ever-increasing demand in Europe and the US.

At the same time, it improves the efficiency and competitiveness of the factory in Kamari.

It is also fully aligned with the Group’s commitment to reduce CO2 emissions, as through the upgraded cement production line, the TITAN Group expects to achieve a reduction in CO2 emissions of approximately 150,000 tonnes per year, thus contributing to its goal of a carbon neutral footprint by 2050.

The inauguration was attended by Development Minister Kostas Skrekas and Energy and Environment Minister Theodore Skylakakis.