Ten new drug production factories in Tripoli

The Greek pharmaceutical industry is turning the industrial zone of Tripoli into a pharmaceutical hub with 10 new factories and 56 production lines, 14 new research structures and 5,500 new jobs.

More specifically, three large pharmaceutical companies, DEMO, Win Medica (subsidiary of ELPEN) and FARAN, taking advantage of the investment clawback program voted by the government, are investing many millions for production facilities aiming to be able to cover the medical needs of over 50% of oncology patients, to contribute to savings in pharmaceutical expenditure, to make Greece and Europe independent in the production of raw materials and to further increase their contribution to the Greek GDP.

DEMO is the first to implement a multi-faceted investment plan of 356 million euros, with one of the main pillars being the development and production of pharmaceutical raw materials.

Win Medica of the ELPEN group is also preparing a new production unit with a total investment of 50 million euros, opening 250 new direct and indirect jobs.

Finally, the president and CEO of FARAN, Marios Katsikas, announced the launch of an investment, following the extension of the clawback investment plan until the end of 2025. The company has already started implementing its plans to set up a modern research and production unit of injectable and biotechnological drugs.

More than 20 pharmaceutical companies have submitted an investment plan totaling 600 million euros for a period of four years.