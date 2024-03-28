Request for Expression of Interest: Provision of Pre-paid or Debit Cards and Financial Service

Project Background:

Catholic Relief Services – United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (CRS), was established in 1943 and dedicates its efforts to aiding the impoverished and vulnerable across the globe. Since 2015, the Greek branch of CRS has been operational in response to the refugee and migrant crisis, collaborating with national and local dioceses Caritas organizations as well as other partners in Greece.

CRS Greece, under the project “Financial Assistance to Applicants for International Protection” with MIS code 5150160 from the National Program of the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund, which is co-funded by the European Union, administers a nationwide project in Greece. This initiative aims to provide eligible applicants for international protection with predetermined monthly cash assistance via prepaid cards. The purpose of the assistance is to help meet the basic needs of a cants, aligning with the state’s responsibility to provide material reception conditions as per existing national and European legislation.

Eligible program participants comprise adults seeking international protection residing in accommodation programs under the Greek Government’s Ministry of Migration and Asylum. This program may encompass shelters, hospitality centers operated by international organizations, legal entities under public law, local authorities, and registered agencies in the Ministry of Migration and Asylum’s registry of Greek and foreign Non-Governmental Organizations.

The project targets providing prepaid cards to an estimated 15,000 households.

CRS undertakes essential activities within this project, including the distribution, activation, and loading of prepaid cards for eligible beneficiaries. These beneficiaries are identified through monthly eligibility lists provided by the Greek government’s Ministry of Migration and Asylum.

How to Express Interest:

Interested parties can request the complete Bidding Documentation (Request for Proposals) RFP No135 by contacting the following email: [email protected].