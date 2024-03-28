Greece is the champion in real GDP per capita growth across Europe

The European Commission published data for 2023 referring to real GDP per capita and GDP per capita in purchasing power units.

Real GDP per capita

According to a statement from the Finance Ministry: “As can be seen from the data regarding the real GDP per capita, Greece is the champion of growth in the European Union with a performance of 2.5% (from 18,690 euros in 2022 to 19,150 euros in 2023 at constant 2010 prices).

In the same year, real per capita income in the European Union stagnated (actually recorded a marginal decline).

Overall, in the period 2019-2023 the real per capita disposable income in Greece is growing at a rate more than double the European average (2.1% against 1%), and in the period following the outbreak of the pandemic (2021-2023) the difference is even greater (5.9% average increase in Greece compared to 3.1% in the European Union).

In terms of overall (cumulative) growth, in the period 2019-2023 the real Greek GDP per capita has increased by 9.9%, a rate more than double the average of the European Union (4.8%). Regarding the last three years (20211-2023), which followed the year when the pandemic broke out (2020), the cumulative increase in real per capita income in Greece stands at an impressive 18.6% (third highest performance in the European Union ), again more than double the European average (9.4%).