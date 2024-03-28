Logo Image

Greece is the champion in real GDP per capita growth across Europe

In the period 2019-2023 the real Greek GDP per capita has increased by 9.9%

The European Commission published data for 2023 referring to real GDP per capita and GDP per capita in purchasing power units.

Real GDP per capita

According to a statement from the Finance Ministry: “As can be seen from the data regarding the real GDP per capita, Greece is the champion of growth in the European Union with a performance of 2.5% (from 18,690 euros in 2022 to 19,150 euros in 2023 at constant 2010 prices).

In the same year, real per capita income in the European Union stagnated (actually recorded a marginal decline).

Overall, in the period 2019-2023 the real per capita disposable income in Greece is growing at a rate more than double the European average (2.1% against 1%), and in the period following the outbreak of the pandemic (2021-2023) the difference is even greater (5.9% average increase in Greece compared to 3.1% in the European Union).

In terms of overall (cumulative) growth, in the period 2019-2023 the real Greek GDP per capita has increased by 9.9%, a rate more than double the average of the European Union (4.8%). Regarding the last three years (20211-2023), which followed the year when the pandemic broke out (2020), the cumulative increase in real per capita income in Greece stands at an impressive 18.6% (third highest performance in the European Union ), again more than double the European average (9.4%).

