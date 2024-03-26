Port of Alexandroupolis proceeds with infrastructure upgrading works

The decision for the launch of the projects concerning the upgrading of the infrastructure of the Alexandroupolis port, following a request from the port organization, has been issued.

The upgrade works that will be carried out and have been included in the “Development Program of Contracts of Strategic Importance” implemented by HRDF concern the restoration of the grades in the port basin and the navigation channel of the port, as well as the road connection of the new commercial pier with the new regional road which is already under construction and envisages the construction of a 1,500 meter long road axis within the land zone.

The construction of the specific road part is an immediate priority infrastructure required to divert the commercial traffic of the port directly to Egnatia Road, through the new, eastern part of the Alexandroupolis Ring Road.

Upon the conclusion of the project, the port of Alexandroupolis will become a strategic, energy and commercial hub of the wider area of the eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans.

The implementation of the project will achieve, on the one hand, the securing of the necessary conditions for the smooth and safe docking of ships and, on the other hand, the road connection of the port with the new regional road, which will contribute decisively to the diversion of the port’s commercial traffic directly to the Egnatia Road.

In this way, the urban road network will be decongested which, at the moment, is responsible for all the traffic of the port with serious consequences for the city of Alexandroupolis.

The implementation of the project is taking place within the framework of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan “Greece 2.0” with the funding of the European Union – Next Generation EU and its funding agency is the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy.