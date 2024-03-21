The Greek map of the earth’s resources as a factor of wellness and spa tourism

The Greek map of the earth’s resources for spa tourism and wellness was included in an extensive study conducted by the Hellenic Geological and Mineral Research Authority (EAGME), with an emphasis on the country’s clays and volcanic stones for spa use, published by naftemporiki.gr.

According to EAGME, global spa tourism is estimated to be worth between 45.5-75 billion US dollars. The Greek region can claim a strong market share, with the multitude of natural spa resources it has. However, Greece so far accounts for only 3% of medical tourism worldwide.

Approximately 99 areas throughout the territory and 514 points of observation and characterization of clays and volcanic stones for medicinal use were analyzed in the recent technical study conducted by the Hellenic Geological and Mineral Research Authority (EAGME). There are still a few areas of interest for research and it would be good if they were included in the next NSRF, such as Crete, Lefkada, Corfu, Lesvos, Chios, Ikaria, Samos, Rhodes, etc. islands of the Aegean, as well as the Region of Western Macedonia, it was said.

The use of clays both for medicinal use and in aesthetics and cosmetology is increasing more and more amid an increase in the aging of the population and turn to other health solutions. The development of the clay therapy industry can bring multiple benefits to local communities, such as higher entrepreneurship and tourism which will have a positive impact on the economy. In Greece, three areas have been officially approved for clay therapy by the state: the Krinides Mud Baths, the Agia Triada (Messolonghi) Thermal Springs and the Kyllini Thermal Baths.

Greece today represents only 3% of medical tourism worldwide, when Turkey, Poland and the Czech Republic hold 13% and Belgium 8%. It is noted that in 2025, medical tourism is expected to be one of the largest industries in the world, while the revenue of the global medical tourism market is estimated between 45.5-72 billion dollars, showing a growth rate of 15%-25% with approximately 14 million cross-border patients worldwide spending an average of 3,800–6,000 dollars per medical visit, including costs related to medical services, cross-border and local travel, and hospital accommodation.