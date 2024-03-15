Netcompany-Intrasoft: Leading role in EU Digital Wallet

Netcompany-Intrasoft, which holds a leading position in the consortium that has undertaken the implementation of the EU Digital Wallet project, will “run” the program mainly in Greece.

On February 29, 2024, the European Parliament voted in favor of the EU Digital Wallet, paving the way for the passage of the relevant legislation in the next period.

The total financial resources needed to implement the proposal in the period 2022-2027 will amount to 30.825 million euros, including administrative costs of 8.825 million euros and operational costs of up to 22 million euros covered by the Digital Europe program.

Funding will support costs associated with maintaining, developing, hosting, operating and supporting the electronic identification services.

It can also support grants to connect services to the European digital identity wallet ecosystem, develop standards and technical specifications. Finally, the funding will also support the conduct of annual surveys and studies on the effectiveness and efficiency of the regulation in achieving its objectives.