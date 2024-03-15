Mytilineos: Brokers raise target-price amid positive prospects

Pantelakis raised the target price of MYTILINEOS’ share to 46 euros (from 41 euros) due to the company’s “strong organic progress”, maintaining the recommendation “overweight.”

This move follows the decision of other brokers, including Morgan Stanley, Citi, NBG, Eurobank, EUROXX, Optima and EDISON, that gave MYTILINEOS a target price above 45 euros.

The average target price for the share of MYTILINEOS is set by all the analysts covering the company at 46 euros (between 43.1 and 50 euros), while it is currently trading at 36.1 euros. This fact, on the one hand, indicates that the entire investment community is looking forward to an increase in the share price in the near future, and on the other hand, it reflects the confidence of the market in the strong fundamentals of MYTILINEOS, which over time have created significant capital gains for shareholders.

For the current fiscal year, Pantelakis predicts net profits of over 650 million euros and EBITDA of 1.1 billion euros. It also spoke of a significant increase to 776 million euros and 1.25 billion euros respectively in 2026, looking forward to a steady increase in the company’s profitability of more than 8% from now on.

Finally, it noted that the excellent performance of 2023 will not only be repeated, but will be strengthened year after year, since, as emphasized, MYTILINEOS is one of the few companies that has managed to position itself in a way to be able to take advantage of many aspects of its Energy Transition. And this is because in addition to RES, it is simultaneously developing in the networks, which are an integral part of the transition to a “greener” energy, and in the “greening” of its aluminum, a metal that occupies a central position in sustainable development and the circular economy.