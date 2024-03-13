EU funds for Greek shipping sector

Greece holds discussions in order to raise funds, which will be used for the green transition of the coastal shipping fleet, Shipping and Island Policy Minister Christos Stylianidis said, adding that there are many EU funds which could provide support.

Moreover, he noted, that European officials are aware that technology has not advanced as far as everyone could initially consider, so that an immediate transition to zero-emission ships is possible.

In Brussels, they have accepted that coastal shipping will be able to use conventional fuels up to 5%.

Until recently, officials in Brussels maintained a strict position in favor of financing ships that would use 100% zero-emission fuel.

A fact that the minister attributed to the efforts of the Greek government, since Greece has to serve the transportation needs of hundreds of islands.

Regarding the financing of coastal shipping for the transition to green energy, three main sources will be used.

The NSRF, which already provides funds of 80 million euros and this can, as the minister underlined, even reach 400 million euros with the participation of private funds will be allocated mainly for ships that will serve the barren lines. The Recovery Fund and the Innovation Fund will mainly finance large companies.

However, as he underlined, the negotiations will be ongoing for the next four to five years and in this context other financial tools will be used.

The ministry is in the process of drawing up a plan for the Greek shipyards, while also promoting a program to install cold ironing systems in 10 Greek ports with a budget of around 180 million to 200 million euros.