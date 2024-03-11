Digital transformation changing HELLENiQ ENERGY’s operating model

The leading Greek energy company HELLENiQ ENERGY has been implementing an ambitious digital transformation program for the last 3 years, which is part of the implementation of its strategic planning “VISION 2025” to achieve energy transition and sustainable development over time.

The three directions

The multi-level program, which costs more than 50 million euros, aims to integrate innovative solutions, taking advantage of digital technologies and introducing best practices in most areas of HELLENiQ ENERGY’s business activity.

It operates on three main axes, concerning: (a) digital refinery, (b) digital operations at group level and (c) digitization in retail trade and the gas station network.

Τhe so-called “Digital Refinery” concerns the development of this facility into a collaborative, connected and digital refinery, with projects that make use of artificial intelligence and allow for better production planning, supply chain optimization, efficient equipment management, savings energy, but also employee safety, which is a constant priority for the Group. Two examples are the digitization of the safety management of operations in industrial facilities with the aim of further enhancing the safety of workers, but also the use of advanced Data Analytics and Machine Learning technologies to optimize the use of energy in the operation of Refineries, which also achieves a reduction in CO2 emissions.

The other two important pillars of the program are related to automation and more efficient decision-making such as, for example, the digitization of the Group’s procurement, as well as better service to partners and customers by offering additional features, including contactless payments at its gas stations EKO and BP, but also the loyalty programs.