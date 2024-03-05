Olympia Group acquires Entersoft: Emphasis on business software market

Business mobility through acquisitions in the IT sector and in particular in the critical business software sector is confirmed by the binding agreement of Olympia Group and another international investor with the shareholders of Entersoft.

The agreement concerns the acquisition of 53.73% of the listed company either on a bilateral basis or in the context of a voluntary auction, which will be launched by the investors (Olympia Group and International Investor) for the acquisition of all the shares of Entersoft, with an agreed exchange of 8 euros per share. In addition to the agreement to acquire 53.73% of Entersoft’s shares, the investors hold an additional 4.95% of the listed company’s shares from previous acquisitions.

According to Olympia Group, Entersoft belongs to the successful ecosystem of technology companies in Greece with a strong position in the business software and service sector. A sector that is a cutting edge area for the Olympia group. The company already participates in the software company SoftONE, whose main activity is business software, focusing on the development, provision and support of ERP & CRM solutions, Cloud & Mobility services, professional accounting solutions and electronic invoicing & EDI services.

Following the acquisition of Entersoft, the Olympia group becomes even stronger in the market of business software and service provision which is transforming, developing rapidly and shaping significant growth opportunities. Moreover a ‘vote’ of confidence is given in the ability of the management team, employees and partners of Entersoft to continue and further accelerate its development, both in Greece and abroad, with cutting-edge ERP technological products, CRM, HRM, Retail, Mobile, WMS, e-Invoicing, e-Commerce & B.I. designed on Microsoft’s NET platform and available for installation on local infrastructure or in the Cloud, with a license or as a Software as a Service (SaaS). At the same time, it has developed innovation hubs across the territory.