Intracom Telecom strengthens its partnership with Wave1 in Australia

Intracom Telecom, a global technology systems and solutions provider, announced the enhancement of its distribution partnership with Wave1 Pty Ltd, one of Australia’s leading Microwave Communications Solutions Provider.

This continuing collaboration aims to promote more and new products from Intracom Telecom’s cutting-edge E-Band and MW systems, addressing the growing demand for advanced business solutions across the continent.

Wave1’s primary focus is on promoting the full line of UltraLink-GX80 products and the innovative family of OmniBAS-BX radios in Australia, addressing the communication and connectivity needs of verticals, such as mines, utilities, city councils, first responders, as well as CSP and ISP. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Wave1 will continue to deploy OmniBAS-BX radios to deliver cost-effective, multi-Gigabit transmission solutions, while the UltraLink™-GX80 E-Band system, IP/MPLS ready, is offering a reliable 80 GHz 10 Gbit/s solution as a compelling alternative to optical fiber.

“We are delighted to enhance our collaboration with Intracom Telecom. The elevation of our partnership enables us to broaden our broadband offerings, delivering substantial value to both our and Wave1’s customers through the incorporation of the latest innovations and advanced technologies,” Wayne Anderson, CEO of Wave1 Pty Ltd, stated.

On his part, John Tenidis, Marketing Director of Intracom Telecom’s Wireless Solutions Portfolio, commented: “Wave1 is a model partner for our channels of sales. We decided to enhance the relationship due to sharing the same principles with our company. Devotion to the customer, adherence to quality are the foundations of our reputation. The featured products empower Wave1 to make a significant impact in the market. We are confident of the sustained growth in Australia.”