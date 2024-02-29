The government mulling an extension to interconnection of cash registers with POS

The Ministry of National Economy and Finance is considering giving a two-month extension for the interconnection of cash registers with POS. The deadline was about to expire on Thursday and sanctions would be imposed on those who have not complied with the legislation.

However, the finance ministry is expected to make relevant announcements later in the day. According to information, the company will have to be able to prove, either with a document or with a letter that it will have at its disposal, that the interconnection was not possible so as to avoid being fined.

Problems remain for thousands of businesses making it increasingly difficult to complete the project. Based on the estimates of the financial staff, the software upgrade seems to be moving at a relatively satisfactory pace as it is possible that it will be completed by the end of the week. However, providers, suppliers and businesses failed to coordinate so that the interconnection of cash registers with the systems and with AADE was completed within the schedule.

The Minister of National Economy and Finance Kostis Hatzidakis has announced that the interconnection project will be definitely completed as it is one of the conditions for the request that Greece plans to submit for the disbursement of the 5th tranche from the Recovery Fund in September. It is worth noting that the specific project “Interconnection of Electronic Cash Registers with systems (POS)” is one of the milestones included in the National Recovery Plan “Greece 2.0” to be completed by June 30, 2024.