Greece’s airports: Passenger traffic up in January

Based on the provisional data of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the total number of traffic of passengers (international and domestic passenger arrivals and departures), reached 2,406,801, compared to 2,209,593 passengers in January 2023.

The numbers include the Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos”, 24 airports managed by CAA and 14 regional airports managed by Fraport Greece.

The three airports with the largest percentage growth in passenger traffic in January 2024 were:

The airport of Sitia “Vicenzos Kornaros” with a 62.7% increase, as this year handled 2,250 passengers compared to 1,383 passengers in January 2023.

The Kozani airport “Filippos” with a 37.6% increase, as this year handled 293 passengers compared to 213 passengers last year.

The airport of Paros with an increase of 32.3%, as this year handled 7,721 passengers compared to 5,838 passengers in January 2023.

In January there were 22,764 flights (domestic and international aircraft arrivals and departures), compared to 22,328 flights in 2023.

The air traffic index saw an increase of +2%, compared to 2023.