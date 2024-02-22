PPC’s hydroelectric power plant in Messochora making progress

The construction of PPC’s hydroelectric power plant in Messochora, Trikala regional unit, which had been frozen for many years, will eventually proceed following the approval of the environmental impact study.

More specifically, the Council of State gave the “green” light, opening the way for the steps that will allow the implementation of the project which constitutes another source of clean energy, promoting the country’s energy transition.

Among other things, some forced expropriations are required, maintenance work on the dam (which has been inactive for years) and of course the filling of the reservoir with water.

The implementation of the project in 2026

PPC has signed an agreement with the Croatian Koncar group, with the aim of testing and checking the reliability of the hydroelectric plant’s equipment, as well as the preparatory work for its commissioning.

The company estimated that the filling of the reservoir can start in 2025, while the project is expected to be implemented in the last quarter of 2026. However, as stated in the 2023 half-year financial results, “the effort continues, in cooperation with the state and the authorities and other entities, so that the operation of the project can start in the last quarter of 2025.”