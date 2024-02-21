Gerapetritis: Greece to be India’s gateway to the EU

Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis addressed a greeting on the sidelines of the CII India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave, in New Delhi.

Gerapetritis is paying a visit to the country accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis and more than 100 Greek businessmen.

Gerapetritis had a “constructive meeting” with Foreign Minister Jaishankar, an experienced diplomat and dynamic politician, who, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, has rendered his best services in building a strong relationship between Greece and India, and a strategic partnership, which as he emphasized “is based on common principles and values: democracy, peace, justice, respect for International Law and an international order based on rules.”

“India is among the fastest growing major economies in the world and is undoubtedly an important trade and investment partner of the European Union, of which Greece is one of the oldest members. In an era of geopolitical change, the role of the India-EU partnership is critical in promoting stability and prosperity, ” the foreign minister added.

“The India-Europe partnership offers unique opportunities and prospects for business. It strengthens economic ties, but it also sets a positive example for global cooperation. Opportunities for Indian businesses in Europe include access to half a billion consumers, well-organized infrastructure, a stable and mature business environment, and a highly skilled and educated workforce. Additionally, the fact that the EU is a single market, with no trade barriers between its member states, allows Indian businesses seamless access to a large customer base.”

India’s gateway to the EU

Referring to India-EU relations and Greece’s role, Gerapetritis emphasized that “Greece aspires to be an integral part of this visionary plan, as India’s gateway to the EU. This ambitious connectivity plan will strengthen the strategic importance of the areas involved, both economically and geopolitically, and will promote peace and stability.”