Lamda: 50-million-euro investment in Corfu marina advances a step further

Lamda Development’s investment, amounting to 50 million euros, concerning the mega yacht marina in Corfu, has advanced a step further.

The Audit Court has completed the pre-contractual audit regarding the agreement for the sub-concession of the right to construct, operate, manage, maintain and exploit the marina to Lamda and thus paves the way for the launch of a project with significant benefits for the local economy, after long delays.

Furthermore, the decision of the Court of Auditors is of special importance because it is the first one concerning the utilization of a marina after the recent decisions of the State Council which set specific criteria and parameters for marina utilization projects, such as the completion of zoning.

Lamda Group’s subsidiary, Lamda Marinas Investment, takes over the marina in Corfu as part of the HRADF tender regarding the sub-concession for 40 years. The total price for the 40-year period (and excluding the aforementioned investments) will exceed 89 million euros.

The project includes the construction of a high-standard 98-berth marina, with a capacity for boats from 30 to 140 meters in length, and land development in an area of up to 7,800 m2, with retail, restaurant, hotel and office use.