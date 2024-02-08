Investment opportunities and road shows in London, Istanbul and Athens

The rating agencies remain extremely active regarding the Greek assets and despite the fact that the boom in investment conferences took place at the beginning of the year, preparations in terms of road shows continue at an intensive pace in the spring.

On March 12-14, Morgan Stanley’s investment conference for companies in the European financial sector will take place in London, and Greek banks are also expected to participate in it.

The banking sector is still a ‘hot’ story for the clients of the international rating agencies as investors are particularly interested in the dividends to be distributed and are expected to be rather high.

High interest rates ensure high dividends which SSM will probably continue. Thus, the absorption of investment funds in the sector remains constant. However, as far as our country is concerned, the Greek banks are recorded as having further room for growth, while 2023 is finally the first year for which the Greek banks can and will distribute a dividend.

JP Morgan’s major clients in Istanbul and Athens

Immediately after that, JP Morgan, the most ardent supporter of Greece’s investment story, is preparing the double “landing” of its clients in Greece and Turkey.

More specifically, JP Morgan’s largest clients will be in Istanbul and Athens between April 15-19 in order to meet, according to the invitation, the managements of local banks, as well as large companies, supervisors and government officials.

Among the companies to participate are Aegean Airlines, Alpha Bank, Athens Stock Exchange, Bank of Greece, Eurobank, GEK Terna, Hellenic Energy, Mytilineos, National Bank, OPAP, Piraeus Bank, PPC and others.