GEK TERNA: ‘Green’ energy autonomy in large transport infrastructure

GEK Terna Group, in an exclusive collaboration with the Greek EasyPower, provides an innovative approach and a realistic, competitive and immediately applicable solution to the growing energy needs of airports, ports, highways, as well as other large consumers, for access to clean energy.

Large consumers especially in the transport sector, such as ports, airports and highways, are looking for a way to completely cover their energy needs with green energy, since in addition to being environmentally friendly and cheap as a product, energy from Renewable Sources is not burdened by a series of carbon taxes. Furthermore, the increasing trend towards electrification of transport creates a greater need for electricity that the electricity grids find it difficult to meet immediately.

A typical example is the highways. Based on the EU regulatory framework, it is estimated that new substations of at least 10 MW of new electrical power per 60 km of road will be required in Greece over the next years, in order to meet the charging needs of electric cars.

Utilizing the specialized knowledge it possesses as the largest producer of clean energy in Greece but also the largest investor in concession projects with more than 1,600 km of highways under management, Gek Terna is coming to bridge the gap it has created between the increasingly compelling demand on the part of large consumers for access to green energy and the extremely demanding management it causes in electricity networks, through a pioneering energy architecture and a specially designed application of the utilization of Renewable Sources with Energy Storage (using batteries).