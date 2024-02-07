AIA: Impressive stock market debut; double-digit rally and high turnover

The “debut” of the Athens International Airport “El. Venizelos” on the stock exchange is impressive, with the stock recording a double-digit rally in the first minutes of the session.

As soon as the stock started trading, it received a large number of buy orders, which sent the stock up more than 10%.

As a result, the share is currently trading at levels above 9 euros – specifically at 9.43 euros with an increase of 15% – that is, clearly higher than the starting price of 8.2 euros.

This already brings the market value of the listed company to the levels of 2.8 billion euros compared to the initial value of 2.46 billion euros.

At the same time, the turnover exceeds 42 million euros, as more than 4.5 million pieces were traded in the first 60 minutes – reflecting the great investment interest.

It is reminded that there is no trading limit on the first day.