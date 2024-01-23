Logo Image

Top countries with high contribution to travel receipts

EPA/BOUGIOTIS EVANGELOS

In January-November 2023, travel receipts totalled 20,115.4 million euros, up by 15.4% compared to the corresponding period of 2022

In January-November 2023, the number of inbound travelers rose by 17.3% to 31,969.7 thousand compared to 27,255.4 thousand the same period last year, according to the Bank of Greece.

More specifically, traveler flows through airports increased by 12.5%, while traveler flows through road border-crossing points grew by 34.5%. In the period under review, the number of travelers from the EU27 rose by 15.0% year-on-year to 19,285.5 thousand, while travelers from outside the EU27 increased by 20.9% to 12,684.2 thousand.

The number of travelers from the euro area rose by 11.0% as also did that from non-euro area EU27 countries, by 23.7%. Specifically, the number of travelers from Germany rose by 8.7% to 4,680.6 thousand and the number of travelers from France increased by 4.0% to 1,809.8 thousand. Turning to non-EU27 countries, travelers from the United Kingdom rose by 2.9% to 4,543.7 thousand as well as those from the United States, by 31.3% to 1,369.9 thousand. Finally, the number of travelers from Russia dropped by 5.9% to 33.2 thousand.

In January-November 2023, travel receipts totalled 20,115.4 million euros, up by 15.4% compared to the corresponding period of 2022. This development was due to increases in receipts from residents of the EU27 by 11.0% to 10,997.2 million euros and in receipts from residents outside the EU27 by 18.4% to 8,419.4 million euros.

In greater detail, receipts from euro area residents rose by 11.9% to 8,927.5 million euros, as did receipts from residents of non-euro area EU27 countries, by 7.1% to 2,069.7 million euros. In particular, receipts from Germany grew by 8.7% to 3,510.9 million euros and receipts from France increased by 11.6% to 1,413.0 million euros. Turning to non-EU27 countries, receipts from the United Kingdom rose by 6.0% to 3,286.7 million euros. Receipts from the United States also increased by 15.1% to 1,344.2 million euros, while receipts from Russia dropped by 22.8% to 31.4 million euros.

The rise in travel receipts stemmed from a 17.3% increase in inbound traveler flows, while average expenditure per trip fell by 2.7%. Net travel receipts contributed 84.0% to total net receipts from services and offset 60.4% of the goods deficit.

