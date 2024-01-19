Wind Energy: 2023 a milestone year – 5,000 MW ‘barrier’ broken

Wind energy connected to the grid exceeded 5GW, surpassing the 5,000MW threshold for the first time. More specifically, according to the annual statistics presented by the Hellenic Wind Energy Association (ELETAEN), 5,226 MW was the total wind power in Greece at the end of 2023.

153 new wind turbines in 2023

Last year, 153 new wind turbines with a total output power of 542.8 MW were connected to the grid, corresponding to investments totaling more than 600 million euros. In relation to the end of 2022, an increase of 11.6% was recorded.

2023 is the second best year – after 2019 – with the most wind installations. According to ELETAEN, the acceleration is due to the gradual completion of large wind investments thanks to the efforts of businesses, the scientific world and wind energy professionals active in Greece.

2023 was a milestone year because for the first time the attributed wind power in Greece exceeded 5,000 MW.

Wind capacity will approach 6.5 GW within the next three years

At the end of 2023, over 850 MW of new wind farms were under construction or contracted, of which over 300 MW are expected to be connected to the grid within the next 12 months. To these must be added another 400MW that have been selected in tenders. As a result the total wind capacity will approach 6.5 GW within the next three years.

Top investors

According to ELETAEN data, in terms of business groups, the Top-5 are:

TERNA Energy with 1030 MW (19.7%)

MORE with 766 MW (14.7%)

Iberdrola Rokas with 409 MW (7.8%)

ENEL Green Power with 368 MW (7.0%) and

Total Energies with 250 MW (4.8%)

These are followed by EDF, Mytilineos group, PPC Renewables, Jasper Energy, Cubico, HELENiQ Energy and others.