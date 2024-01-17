Gambling Games: Turnover rises to 32 billion euros in 11-month period

Gambling Games recorded an upward trend in the 11-month period of 2023, according to the data of the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC).

More specifically, the total turnover that includes all gambling games stood at 32.3 billion euros from 26 billion euros in the corresponding period in 2022, up 24.23%.

Gaming providers’ gross revenue (GGR) during the same period rose to 2.31 billion euros compared with 2.12 billion euros in the corresponding period last year.

The increase in online games is notable. The performance of casinos has also remained positive. If the holiday season, which is traditionally one of the most profitable for this industry, is also included, the net income of the industry is much higher. Meanwhile, significant developments are expected in 2024.

On its part, the Hellenic Gaming Commission emphasized that in 2023, important preliminary processes were carried out at an institutional level. In particular, the Directorate of Technological Infrastructures completed the implementation of a co-financed project concerning the upgrading of the Licensing and Certification Information System. It has interfaced with the secure data storage provisions of the Internet Gambling License Holders and OPAP SA. It has implemented the new digital service through which every citizen can submit a complaint by name for issues related to gambling games in Greece.