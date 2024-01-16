Government sees up to 800 mln euros from AIA listing on stock exchange

The government expects revenue of 700-800 million euros from the listing of the Athens International Airport (AIA) to the Athens Stock Exchange, which is expected to take place in mid-February, granting 30% of the shares of “Eleftherios Venizelos”, which is currently owned by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF).

AIA, the operator of the largest airport in Greece, officially announced its intention to list its common shares on the Athens Stock Exchange, the largest initial public offering (IPO) of a Greek company since 2010.

Now what remains is to determine the sale price of each share. Μeanwhile, the government is anticipating the revitalization of the domestic stock market from the company’s listing on the Athens Stock Exchange. On the other hand, the main shareholder, the German-Canadian AviAlliance, expects to take control of a highly profitable business.

More specifically, AviAlliance, within the framework of the agreements that have been made, will acquire an additional 10% of AIA shares, reaching control of 50% (plus 60 shares), and will now become its main shareholder, while the Kopelouzos family will acquire the right to purchase an additional 1%, increasing its stake to 6%.