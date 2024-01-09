Greece to partiticipate in JP Morgan investment conference that attracts the interest of major companies

Fund managers of 10 trillion dollars will hold talks with Greek companies in New York during the JP Morgan investment conference, in the presence of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The conference, which will take place on January 25 in New York, creates great expectations, with the strong activity of Jamie Dimon, of Greek origin, who has dedicated himself to the success of the event. In fact, in one of the panels he will be present together with the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The chairman and chief executive officer of JP Morgan, the most powerful US bank, is considered a very powerful person in the US business sector, while he also has a strong political activity.

Fidelity, Black Rock, Capital, Lazard, Zimmer, Discovery are expected to be present in the conference, while ToscaFund, Wellington Management Group, Alliance, etc. have also expressed particular interest in the banking sector.

Among the Greek companies to participate in the event are GEK, Terna Energy, Aegean, the 4 systemic banks, the Bank of Attica, as well as Intrakat, Ellaktor, Helleniq Energy, Motor Oil, Titan, Lamda , OPAP and PPC.

Investment demand

The sectors of banks and energy mainly attract international investment demand, but investors have also become strongly interested in the secondary securities market.

Market representatives estimate that the country’s investment course will continue and that interest in the Athens Stock Exchange will be further strengthened.

International investors are looking for opportunities despite the rise of prices on the stock exchange, while it should be noted that they have begun to transfer funds from neighboring stock markets to our country. Italy and even Spain must be considered as such.

All this has been achieved thanks to the country’s consistency and commitment to the stability program.

Payment systems, technological applications and real estate are expected to be first in demand in the near future.

As for the banks, a big incentive is the continuation of privatizations and the fact that the Greek banks will distribute a dividend to shareholders for the fiscal year 2023 during their general meeting that will take place in the middle of next year.