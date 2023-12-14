ACCI considering the creation of a microcredit institution

The main goal of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) for the new year is the creation of a microcredit institution that will cover the enterprises’ liquidity needs, its president Sophia Kounenaki Efraimoglou said.

The loans will concern sums of up to 25,000 euros and discussions with a specific bank are already at an advanced stage.

On its part, ACCI can offer its expertise and know-how, the president noted.

Another issue high on the chamber’s agenda for the new year is providing practical guidance to businesses in order to promote gender diversity and the equal participation of women on their boards.

It is recalled that the European legislation passed in November 2022 foresees the further increased participation of women in the Boards of Directors until June 2026.

At the same time, a HelpDesk will be created for financing programs that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can take advantage of.

Moreover, a new initiative will be launched providing information about the different trends in their industry.