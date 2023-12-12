A heavy “tax basket” ahead of Christmas; Taxpayers to pay 5.3 billion euros

A new “tax basket” will hit Greek taxpayers during the Christmas period, as they are asked to pay a total of over 5.3 billion euros.

More specifically:

Income tax: The 6th installment of the income tax must be paid until December 29. The last installment should be paid by the end of February 2024.

ENFIA: The 6.3 million property owners, who are required to pay the total amount of 2.25 billion euros, must pay the 8th installment of the property tax.

Vehicle Tax: Vehicle taxes must be paid by the end of December. However, an extension will probably be granted until the end of February, as it is the case every year.

Moreover, the new year is generally more demanding in terms of taxes than the current year.

Specifically: