Temu: The trends of online shopping in Greece

Greeks have a limited budget for gifts this year, according to Temu, the well-known e-commerce platform that entered the European market at the beginning of this year.

Temu has drawn the first conclusions on the buying trends of Greek consumers in 2023 and more specifically during the festive period, according to which Greeks will reduce their spending on gifts in 2023.

Regarding the choices of Greek consumers, the well-known platform highlights that clothing, home decoration, kitchenware and beauty are among the most popular categories on Temu in 2023. Also, young Greek users of Temu searched more for phone accessories, beauty products and clothes. Items related to Christmas also attracted the interest of Greeks.

Shopping trends from the well-known platform show how consumers are looking to trim their budget, turning to the e-commerce platform for both daily needs and discretionary purchases due to its affordable pricing.

Greek shoppers are also looking for unique and personalized gifts to make this winter season special while keeping spending low.

“When shopping, our consumers look for two things: uniqueness and value. People are trying to buy things that reflect their individuality while not affecting their budget,” a Temu representative commented.