Argyriadis (Huawei) to “Naftemporiki”: Constant training is a key pillar of our programs

Huawei’s training program will continue in 2024, expecting similar success, as “training is a key pillar of CRS programs and Huawei wants to continue to contribute to this field in Greece,” Vassilis Argyriadis, CTO of

Huawei Greece, said in an interview with ‘Naftemporiki’, on the occasion of the successful completion of the company’s ‘Seeds for the Future’ program.

Argyriadis said that the ideas of the students submitted to the program were human-centered, which he found remarkable, adding that technology is evolving and is helpful “in dealing with social and environmental issues.”

Will Huawei support similar educational initiatives and competitions in the future such as Seeds for the Future?

The program will continue in 2024 and we hope that it will have the same success as this year. A similar educational initiative that Huawei Greece has supported is the Women in Tech project that we carried out in collaboration with the Greek Public Employment Company (DYPA) and Interlei, which trained 500 unemployed women in the field of Information & Communication Technologies (ICT). For our company, education is a key pillar of CRS programs and we want to continue to contribute to this field in Greece.

That is why we also have our own ICT Academy, where in collaboration with Greek universities, we create Academies in which technological orientation courses are taught and certifications are given in sectors such as computer network, IoT, AI, Cloud, Data storage, WLAN etc., which new generation – and not only – need to be informed in order to cope in the workplace.

Was there anything that struck you about the ideas submitted by the students?

What is certainly remarkable is that all of the students’ ideas were human-centered. Ideas that had to do with protecting people, nature, energy and our quality of life.

I will not dwell on how each idea is implemented, nor the technological difficulties they may face, but I would like to comment on the non-profit nature of all ideas. I was impressed by our students’ excellent knowledge of the existing conditions of each problem they touched on and their approach to providing a solution that will protect humans, nature and our planet in general.

Since the effects of climate change are among the most important issues to be solved, it is really very important that the youth are highly aware, have new ideas and vision to contribute to the change of thinking for the benefit of the environment and by extension the quality of life.

We saw that the majority of students dealt with fires and natural disasters. Do you think education and immersion in cutting-edge technologies could help address social and environmental issues?

Certainly technology is evolving and its purpose is to help address social and environmental issues. Fires are an issue that strongly concerns our country – and not only. The students of the educational program “Seeds for the Future” wanted to provide their own solution with the help of cutting-edge technologies such as AI, 5G, IoT, drones, applications, Cloud, edge computing.

As we have seen from their proposals, but also from the pilot program that Huawei Greece successfully implements every year, cutting-edge technologies can provide solutions for early fire detection. As the technology sector evolves, we believe that there will be more and more solutions in other sectors as well.