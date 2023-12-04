Barba Stathis acquires 80% of Halvatzi Makedoniki

Barba Stathis, a subsidiary of Vivartia, announced the acquisition of 80% of Halvatzis Makedoniki.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome today Halvatzis Makedoniki to the family of Barba Stathis,” the vice-president of the Board of Directors and managing director, Nikitas Pothoulakis, said. As he noted, “this is a company with excellent human resources, a long history and a substantial presence in the field of agri-food.”

“We both draw inspiration from nature in order to offer products of non-negotiable quality and maximum safety, as well as our need to create an ecosystem of good nutrition for our consumers, which will lead to their well-being. These two pillars ensure the success of this project. We are continuing our investment program, underscoring Barba Stathis’ faith in the potential and prospects of the Greek primary sector and the national economy,” he added.

On his part, Leonidas Halvatzis, who remains CEO of Halvatzis Makedoniki, pointed out: “Today our vision is further boosted, our footprint is becoming stronger, with wider benefits for the local community and the Greek economy. Our employees, our group of farmers, our partners, in an environment of greater perspective and security, will now have new opportunities for growth and personal advancement in a stronger company.”