2023 Black Friday: Retail sales stagnate on reduced purchasing power

The trade and services institute INEMY-ESEE conducted a survey on the performance of stores on Black Friday.

It used a random sample of 300 businesses in the sector that carried out discounts.

As it turned out, most of the businesses (56%) participated in this year’s Black Friday sales, a slightly lower performance than last year, when 61% participated.

It seems that the reduced purchasing power, combined with the increased operating costs, did not particularly favor the participation of companies in this practice, despite the fact that the large retail chains have contributed to the trend.

Four in ten businesses (41%) that adopted this practice held sales throughout the week, effectively turning Black Friday into Black Week.

Almost 3 in 4 businesses (72%) offered discounts of up to 30%. For around 1 in 3 businesses (36%) the discount rate ranged between 11% and 20%, with similar performance for businesses (34%) who proceeded to discounts between 21% and 30%.

However, the overall image of the market pointed to stagnation as 46% of businesses noted that their sales moved at the same levels compared to the corresponding period last year (Black Friday 2022).