Mitsotakis: The three sectors of artificial intelligence application

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a discussion with Google Vice President for Engineering & Research, Yossi Matias, in an event marking the 15 years of Google’s presence in Greece.

Mitsotakis and Matias focused their discussion on how to use artificial intelligence, its beneficial dimension but also the risks associated with the transformation brought about by technology.

The Greek premier also referred to the three sectors on which artificial intelligence could have clear benefits for society. These are the areas of climate change, health and education.

On climate change, the Prime Minister mentioned the most advanced models for predicting extreme weather events – more accurate estimates and much faster than is possible now.

In relation to health, he spoke of great opportunities with many new tools for research that are already producing results, such as in skin cancer, while in the field of education he argued that the challenges are greater, as there is a risk of replacing people in the production of texts and speech. He thus underlined the need to develop tools that will be able to identify whether a text is written by an algorithm or by a human.

“We need to bring technology companies to the table and find a new concept of a global regulatory system ensuring that all the big ‘players’ participate. Because the main risk, especially for regimes that do not share democratic values, is that we will agree to rules that will limit the development of AI while other countries use AI as a geopolitical tool. And this is a big risk, and it already exists,” he noted.