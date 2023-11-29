5-year cruise action plan

The proposed five-year action plan of the International Cruise Association for the development of the sector in Greece focuses on five pillars, with emphasis mainly on the extension of the tourist season and the upgrading of port infrastructures with a better operating environment.

The specific model proposals were presented to the Ministers of Shipping, Tourism and Culture by Marie Caroline Laurent, CLIA’s general director in Europe, and Maria Deligianni, CLIA’s Eastern Mediterranean director.

“The main objective of the proposed plan is for Greece to maximize the benefits of cruising and to help unlock its potential for sustainable development,” Marie Caroline Laurent said.

On her part, CLIA’s Eastern Mediterranean director, Maria Deligianni, said: “Greece has seen great growth in cruises over the last years, contributing more than 1.1 billion euros annually and supporting thousands of jobs.”

Five points of development

1. Promotion of new destinations in cooperation with the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean, but also extension of the tourist season.

2. Development of the system and policy of allocating berths for cruise ships at the local level is requested, ensuring the careful planning of arrivals and departures.

3. Development of sustainable tourism practices, including the need for destination management plans in popular destinations.

4. Development of coastal energy support solutions that will be compatible with the environmental technologies developed on board ships and parallel support of the production and supply of sustainable ship fuels.

5. Informing and raising awareness among Greeks about the maritime profession and employment opportunities in the cruise industry.