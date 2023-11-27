Changing priorities for infrastructure projects

The restoration of infrastructure in large areas of the country, after the disasters of the summer, combined with a significant number of projects in the tender process triggered changes in the government priorities.

Almost all the projects that have not started yet are being under review and it is possible that some of the infrastructures that were launched in the previous four years, such as e.g. the Egnatia railway, will be postponed.

In the recently revised Recovery Fund, funding of 686 million euros has been provided for the restoration of damage caused by storm Daniel to the road network and bridges in Thessaly and Central Greece, for the reconstruction of the railway network in Thessaly and for protection against flood and corrosion in the areas of Evros and Rodopi, which were recently affected by the fires.

Moreover, funding from the current NSRF 2021–2027 has been secured for the railway connection of the 6th pier of the port of Thessaloniki and the construction of the West Thessaloniki suburban railway with a budget of 53.4 million euros, as well as the suburban railway line in the section from the Koropi junction to Lavrio and the port of Lavrio with a budget of 390.5 million euros, the suburban railway line connecting Rafina and the port of Rafina with the existing railway network with a budget of 308.6 million euros.

The project of upgrading the connection of Alexandroupoli with Ormenio, amounting to 1.07 billion euros, has also been included with revised terms.