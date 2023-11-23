2024 Budget: 10 bets and challenges

The 2024 budget prioritizes the achievement of 10 ambitious goals, including strong growth, lower tax evasion, moderate increase in expenses, higher investments, and a reduction in inflation.

A multi-year recessionary cycle must be closed in 2024 and a loss in GDP that exceeded 27%, one of the largest recorded internationally in peacetime, must be recovered.

To achieve this goal, certain criteria must be met: one of the highest growth rates at pan-European level (2.9%), the highest investment growth rate (15%) and one of the largest primary surpluses.

In detail:

1. Greece’s growth rates must reach 2.9% of GDP, among the highest in the Eurozone, so that GDP totals 234 billion euros.

2. High prices should not affect private consumption, so that its upward trajectory continues into 2024.

3. Tourist revenue should register a new record in 2024. The target for next year is once again above 20-21 billion euros.

4. Investments should increase by more than 15% in 2024. It is one of the most ambitious goals for next year.

5. Inflation should be contained next year at 2.6%, despite the uncertainty over the prices.

6. The country should show a primary surplus of 2.1% of GDP, up by one percentage point from 2023.

7. Tax revenues should amount to 63 billion euros, up 1.6 billion euros compared to 2023.

8. Unemployment should fall further to 10.6%.

9. Public debt should decrease as an absolute number, and the ratio to GDP should decrease to 152.3%.

10. The increase in public expenditure should not exceed 1.7 billion euros.