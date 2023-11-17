Hatzidakis for National Bank: A source of optimism for our banking system and the Greek economy

The Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis, spoke of an extremely positive development for the National Bank and the banking system, after the completion of the public offering of shares, during which an impressive demand was recorded.

It is recalled that the offers collected exceeded 8 billion euros, which means that the offering was oversubscribed by 8 times.

“The successful completion of the process of selling 22% of National Bank’s shares to foreign and Greek investors, with an oversubscription of the offer on behalf of the investors, is an extremely positive development for National Bank and the country’s banking system. But it is also a development that follows other recent positive developments in the banking system, the successive upgrades of the credit rating of the Greek economy over the last months, as well as corresponding positive credit ratings for the country by international organizations,” Hatzidakis noted.

“I would like to thank the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund administration whose direction, preparation, organisation and implementation of the public offering contributed to the success. It is indicative that this particular transaction was the most successful in the last three years in the EU in terms of demand. It is a source of optimism for our banking system and the Greek economy,” the minister underlined.