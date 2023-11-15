PDMA: Greece reopens 10-year bond issue

Greece will return to capital markets on Wednesday, reopening a 10-year bond issue, with a fixed interest rate of 4.25%, maturing on June 15, 2023, the Public Debt Management Authority (PDMA) announced.

The settlement date will be Wednesday, November 22, with primary dealers participating in the auction. Greece is seeking to raise 200 million euros from the market.

The aim of the reopening of the 10-year bond issue is to meet investment demand and at the same time to facilitate the functioning of the secondary bond market.

Meanwhile, bond yields fell further in the domestic electronic secondary bond market. The 10-year bond yield was 3.98% and the 10-year German Bund yield was 2.59%, while the yield spread between the two benchmark bonds stood at 1.39%. Turnover totaled 207 million euros, of which 64 million were buy orders.