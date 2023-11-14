Performance Shipping focuses on dry cargo

Performance Shipping, owned by the Paleos family, is considering an opening in the market for dry bulk carriers.

According to shipping sources, the US-listed company, which until now has been active exclusively in tankers, is in talks with Chinese shipyards for the construction of medium-sized bulk carriers, ultramax type.

Shipbrokers in Athens reported early last week that the shipping company placed an order at the Sumec New Dayang shipyard for two ultramaxes (capacity 63,000 dwt each) with delivery within 2026.

The same shipping companies noted that the cost of building each ship was close to 32.5 million dollars. The management of Performance had not confirmed the order, but freight brokers point out that the shipping company has turned its eyes to the bulk carrier sector.

Ultramaxes have been quite popular in shipyards over the last months.