Storm ‘Daniel’: Insurance compensations for damages at 372 million euros

Insurance companies have paid the largest amount of compensation since 1993. According to a report compiled by the Hellenic Association of Insurance Companies (HAIC), money paid for property damages inflicted during the recent ‘Daniel’ storm are estimated at over 372 million euros.

More specifically, a total of 7,426 damages were registered, of which 5,138 relate to property insurances (364.2 mln euros), 2,278 damages concerning cars (7.74 mln euros), 6 damages for sea vessel insurances (42,000 euros) and 4 transportation insurances (61,500 euros).

The president of the Association, Alexandros Sarrigeorgiou, commented: “Insurance companies responded immediately to the major disasters caused by storm ‘Daniel’, meeting their obligations. The procedures for assessing the damages have already been completed and compensations have been paid for a significant part of the damages, while at the same time the payments for the remaining cases are proceeding.”

In 2023, that is, in just one year, the insurance market compensations for forest fires and extreme weather phenomena exceeded 420 million euros, he added.