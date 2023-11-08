Mytilineos: It is not leaving Greece – It is considering dual listing

The president and managing director of Mytilineos, Evangelos Mytilineos, speaking at a conference organised by think tank ‘Kyklos Ideon’, said he was positive about the prospect of a parallel trading on two stock exchanges, but ruled out the possibility of the transfer of the company’s headquarters to a foreign country.

“It is one thing to change the stock exchange or to follow a dual listing model (based on the model of Coca-Cola HBC) and another thing to leave Greece,” Mytilineos stressed.

He expressed his optimism regarding Greece’s course in the coming years. “We have a unique political opportunity. We have political stability, a prime minister who absolutely controls the state, the government and the party and has the ability to assume any political cost in order to proceed with the reforms. I don’t know when this opportunity will come again. Now is the time. Serious and painful reforms must be done in 12 to 18 months. Because in the second two years, things will be more difficult, polls play a more important role than policies,” Mytilineos said.

Referring to international developments, he underlined that if the inflation target in the EU were increased from 2% to 3%, many problems would automatically be solved. “The 2% target is very strict,” he added.

Moreover, he said that Europe is behind the US and instead of taking steps forward it is going backwards. It raised the flag of the green transition but Germany is opening one carbon-fuelled plant after another because the scenario of having cheap Russian gas for 100 years did not “work out”.